The Supreme Court will organise a special Lok Adalat week from July 29 to August 3, during which 49 cases from Tripura will be heard.

Jhuma Dutt Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, mentioned that 34 cases were initially sent to the Pre-Lok Adalat for conciliation by the Supreme Court.

A press release stated, "Later, more cases from Tripura were added. Before the final hearing, the process of Pre-Lok Adalat Conciliation began on June 25, initiated by the Tripura State Legal Services Authority under the orders of the Supreme Court."

Furthermore, the statement reads that the Pre-Lok Adalat conciliation process will continue until July 22 at the office of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

"Notice has already been given to all parties involved in the cases. There is also the facility to participate in the Pre-Lok Adalat conciliation hearing via video conference if necessary. Most of the Pre-Lok Adalat conciliation processes for cases related to the Special Lok Adalats have already been completed at the office of the District Legal Services Authority and the High Court Legal Services Committee," it added.