Tripura surrendered militants call off August 13 highway, railway blockade

Two organisations representing surrendered militants in Tripura have called off their proposed blockade of national highways and railway tracks scheduled for August 13, following assurances from the state government on addressing their rehabilitation-related grievances.

The Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee (JARC) and Joint Action Committee (JRC), which represent a section of surrendered militants, had announced the blockade on August 6, demanding proper rehabilitation and resolution of their pending issues.

JARC and JRC convener Jibanjoy Reang said on Monday that the organisations decided to withdraw the proposed agitation after the state government requested them to defer the blockade and assured them that their grievances would be addressed.

“We have decided to postpone the blockade of the national highway and railway slated for August 13 following a request from the government to address our grievances,” Reang told reporters.

According to Reang, Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma had held a meeting with representatives of the surrendered militants on August 5 to discuss their rehabilitation and other pending demands.

He said it was decided during the meeting that Chief Minister Manik Saha would hold discussions with representatives of the surrendered militants on August 10.

“However, we have been informed that the chief minister is currently in Delhi for official engagements,” Reang said.

Reang added that the state government had assured the organisations that a meeting with the chief minister would be facilitated immediately after his return from the national capital.

The organisations had earlier threatened to block national highways and railway tracks to press for their rehabilitation demands.

“Respecting the state government’s request and the assurance provided, we have decided to call off the national highway and railway blockade to give relief to the people ahead of Independence Day celebrations,” Reang said.

The organisations are now awaiting a meeting with the chief minister to discuss their rehabilitation demands and other pending issues.