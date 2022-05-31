The Deprived Returnees' Movement Committee (DRMC), a group of surrendered militants, called for a road blockade along the Assam-Agartala National Highway on June 5 and vowed to escalate their protest against the government's failure to meet their demands despite guarantees.

Amrit Reang, the forum's general secretary, told a press conference on Monday that they had put down their arms and joined the mainstream many years ago, but that the government's pledges made during the surrender ceremony have yet to be honoured in letter and spirit.

"On multiple instances, we met with high government officials to argue for our demands," he said, expressing concern over the government's role in delivering their demands. We have sent a memorandum with all of our demands as well as a description of the issues we are facing. But nothing has been done on their end so far."

"We have decided to strengthen our campaign and protest against the government's failure to meet our demands," he said. "As part of this, we will organise a road blockade along the Assam-Agartala National Highway on June 5," he added.

He went on to say that they held a meeting with the tribal welfare department and other officials in October, but it was in vain.

During their road blockade and protests, he said, the returnees' body would urge for their 5-point charter of demands, which include providing dwellings under the PMAY housing programme, subsidised Power Tiller, a sustainable Piggery and Gottery project, and the removal of all ongoing prosecutions.