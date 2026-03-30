Tripura: Sushanta Chowdhury says only BJP can ensure real development in District Council, slams CPI(M)

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday, March 30, asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can ensure real development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), while launching a sharp attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) for allegedly exploiting tribal communities during its tenure.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Rajesh Debbarma from the Mandainagar-Pulinpur constituency, the minister said that several regional and indigenous-based parties have ruled the council in the past but failed to bring meaningful development.

He criticised the Tipra Motha Party, which currently governs the district council, stating that despite being in power, it has not been able to deliver adequate progress for tribal communities.

Chowdhury emphasised that development of the district council is crucial for the welfare of tribal people, highlighting the need for better access to social pensions, healthcare, and education.

Appealing to voters ahead of the April 12 polls, he urged them to support the BJP, asserting that the party’s governance at the Centre and in several northeastern states reflects its commitment to inclusive growth without discrimination between tribal and non-tribal populations.