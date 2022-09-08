One suspected smuggler died after being left unattended for 12 hours at the zero point of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura as border guards from both nations engaged in a diplomatic spat on possession and responsibility in such instances.



A fight broke out between two groups of smugglers in the border area Rahimpur village under Bakshanagar of Sepahijala district of Tripura on Thursday night. Later in the dawn, local villagers discovered a critically injured person, suspected to be a member of the smuggler gang, lying in the zero point between India and Bangladesh border.



Locals immediately informed the Border Security Force (BSF) that an injured person was found lying next to border gate 166 and pillar number 2058 adjacent to Narayanpur Jamme Masjid and his condition was so critical that he could not speak out his identity as locals and later reporters tried to know about his nationality and identity.



However, border guards of both the nations were not ready to accept the injured person due to some international rules till the identification of the person could be made.



In the meantime, the condition of the bleeding person lying on the ground was fast deteriorating as he was under the scorching sun.



The news spread like wildfire as a large number of anxious villagers gathered from both sides and they somehow tried to provide him some relief by covering his body with some branches and putting a sack under him despite objections from both border guards who were by then engaged in a flag meeting discussing diplomatic and international norms regarding the possession and responsibility of the unidentified injured person in such a situation.



Seeing the person dying local Bangladeshi villagers even arranged for a doctor but were not allowed to attend to the injured by the Border Guard of Bangladesh on the additional ground that he was on the Indian side which according to BSF was pushed and left there after he sustained his injuries on the other side of the border.



Within some time a lady arrived on the spot who identified the injured as her nephew Tushar Ahmed originally of Rajsahi but use to stay in her house at Sahidal in Comilla.



However, Bangladesh border guards were not ready to accept her claims and insisted her to get documental proof but by then the injured succumbed to his injuries unattended after fighting with death perhaps for more than 12 hours.



The incident was condemned by citizens of both the nations as they expressed their anguish and viewed that due to the inhuman and insensitive act of the border guards of both as a precious human life was lost.