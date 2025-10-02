Tripura suspends jailor, four warders after six undertrial prisoners escape

The Tripura government on Thursday suspended five jail officials—including one jailor and four warders—and initiated disciplinary proceedings following the escape of six undertrial prisoners from Dharmanagar Sub-Jail in North Tripura on Wednesday. One of the escaped prisoners has since been re-arrested.

An order from the Inspector General of Prisons stated that disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against Sri Dhananjoy Bhattacharya, Jailor of Dharmanagar Sub-Jail. Bhattacharya has been placed under immediate suspension, and during this period, his headquarters will be at Kamalpur Sub-Jail, Dhalai Tripura. He is not allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

In a separate order, four warders—Parikhan Jamatia, Gedu Mia, Notan Lodh, and Pallab Kanti Bhowmik—have also been placed under suspension while disciplinary action is contemplated. During their suspension, they are to remain at Kailashahar District Jail, Unakoti Tripura, and are prohibited from leaving without prior approval from the competent authority.

The Tripura government said the suspensions are part of its efforts to ensure accountability and maintain security within correctional facilities.