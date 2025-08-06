Tripura suspends SDM, issues show cause to district magistrate over truck driver's death

The Tripura Government has suspended a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, formed a three-member inquiry committee, and issued a show-cause notice to the Khowai District Magistrate after a truck driver allegedly died when he got trapped inside his vehicle cabin following a road accident, and disaster management officials reportedly failed to rescue him even after almost 6 hours of attempts.



On the night of August 4, Mihir Lal Debnath, a resident of Kanchanpur in North Tripura district, died inside the cabin of his crashed truck after remaining trapped for several hours at Chakmaghat of Khowai District in Tripura.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 2:30 am in the Chakmaghat area when Debnath’s cement-laden truck veered off the road and crashed into a large tree. The impact severely damaged the front cabin, trapping the driver from the waist down. He later died from his injuries, reportedly because the rescue operation was delayed due to malfunctioning equipment of the disaster management department.



In connection with the tragic incident, the State Government has taken immediate steps, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said.

“A three-member committee has been constituted, headed by the Secretary of Revenue (Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management), to investigate the incident,” Dr. Saha informed.

He added, “The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Teliamura has been suspended with immediate effect. A show-cause notice has been issued to the District Magistrate and Collector of Khowai. Financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh has been sanctioned—Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Management Fund and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.”

The Chief Minister also informed that Social Welfare & Social Education Minister Tinku Roy and Industry & Commerce Minister Santana Chakma will visit the residence of the deceased.



“We remain firmly committed to justice and to upholding the people’s faith in our government,” Dr. Saha said.