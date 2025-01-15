In response to the growing demand for fish in the state, Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das outlined a series of government initiatives aimed at boosting fish production.

Speaking on the final day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Minister Das addressed a question raised by CPIM MLA Ramu Das in a written reply.

Minister Das highlighted that the current fish demand in Tripura stands at 117,287.46 metric tons, while the state’s production is at 85,805.68 metric tons. To address this gap, the government has rolled out various measures to enhance fish production.

"The state government is supporting fish farmers, self-help groups, and fishermen's cooperative societies by promoting scientific fish farming. This includes excavating new water bodies and improving old, derelict water bodies to make them suitable for modern fish farming techniques. Additionally, the government is distributing high-quality carp fry to increase productivity," said Minister Das.



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