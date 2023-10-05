Tripura's Fisheries Minister, Sudhangshu Das on October 5 said that his department is actively undertaking various initiatives to boost fish production in the state due to high demand.

Addressing reporters ahead of a state-level review meeting this morning, Minister Das stated, "This marks the second state-level review meeting we will be conducting. The first meeting took place last April. During the initial meeting, we decided to set quarterly targets for the development and enhancement of fish production. Three months have now passed, so we will be discussing the progress made in the last quarter and planning for the next three months."

He pointed out that approximately 95% of Tripura's population consumes fish, leading to a high demand but low production.

"Our entire team is dedicated to finding ways to increase fish production within the state. We are implementing various measures to achieve this, including focusing on infrastructural development and government initiatives throughout the state. We will also set specific targets to enhance fish production in the upcoming months," added the minister.

He also mentioned that his department is considering offering fish at a reduced price during the Durga Puja festival.