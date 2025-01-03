Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that the state government is actively implementing various measures aimed at the preservation of folk culture and comprehensive development of Scheduled Caste communities.

Speaking during the inauguration of a three-day festival commemorating the 111th birth anniversary of literary icon Advaita Mallabarman, the chief minister paid tribute to Mallabarman, who passed away at the young age of 37 but left an indelible mark on Indian literature.

Referring to Mallabarman's timeless novel 'Titas Ekti Nadir Naam', Saha praised the author for his profound contributions to Bengali literature, despite his short life.

He noted that Mallabarman's literary works, which include novels, essays, and translations, were rooted in his personal experiences and continue to inspire generations.

The chief minister also emphasised the government's commitment to preserving folk culture and supporting underprivileged communities. He shared anecdotes about Mallabarman's struggles with poverty and his dedication to literature, describing him as an exemplary figure whose life inspires resilience and creativity.

Saha further elaborated on various welfare programs initiated by the Tripura government and the Department of Scheduled Caste Welfare since 2018-19.

Programs such as the Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana, Babu Jagjivan Ram Hostel Scheme, and various self-reliance schemes have collectively benefited thousands of SC families, with significant financial allocations.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Sudhanshu Das, Minister of Scheduled Caste Welfare; MLAs Kishore Barman and Pinaki Das Chowdhury; Supriya Das Dutta, Chairperson of Sepahijala Zilla Parishad; and senior officials from the SC Welfare Department and local administration.

The festival celebrated the life and legacy of Advaita Mallabarman, while also underscoring the government's commitment to cultural preservation and social welfare.