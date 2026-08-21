Tripura targets 3.5 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2028-29

The Tripura government has set a target of creating 3.5 lakh “Lakhpati Didis” in the state by the financial year 2028-29 through the convergence of various government schemes and programmes.

The roadmap was discussed at a State Level Lakhpati Didi Steering Committee meeting held on Friday, August 21, under the chairmanship of Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the Rural Development Department.

The meeting was attended by Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) CEO Tarit Kanti Chakma, senior officials of the mission and representatives of various government departments.

During the quarterly meeting, officials reviewed the progress of the Lakhpati Didi initiative and discussed measures to expand and strengthen the programme across the state.

Singh outlined the roadmap for the initiative up to 2028-29 and stressed the need for coordinated efforts and convergence among various government schemes to achieve the target of 3.5 lakh Lakhpati Didis.

The meeting also discussed ways to improve livelihood opportunities and strengthen support for women associated with self-help groups to help them increase their household incomes.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative seeks to enable women members of rural self-help groups to achieve sustainable annual household incomes of at least Rs 1 lakh through diversified livelihood activities and effective convergence of government interventions.

Officials also discussed strategies to augment the initiative and ensure that more women benefit from livelihood and income-generation opportunities under various government programmes.