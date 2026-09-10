Tripura targets 500 MW renewable energy capacity by 2030: Minister

Tripura has set a target of achieving 500 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 as the state looks to accelerate its transition towards clean energy, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on September 10.

Nath was speaking at the launch of the Tripura Clean Energy Roadmap, Green Skilling Programme and TREAT Initiative Workshop at Hotel Polo Tower in Agartala.

The minister said the global energy sector was undergoing a major transformation, with renewable energy, particularly solar power, emerging as an important driver of economic growth, technological innovation, employment generation and sustainable development.

Tripura has so far achieved around 58.76 MW of renewable energy capacity, Nath said, adding that the state government was working to significantly expand the clean-energy footprint over the next four years.

The 500 MW target will comprise rooftop solar installations, green villages, ground-mounted solar plants, solar micro-grids, decentralised renewable energy projects and other off-grid solutions, he said.

Highlighting the government's UTSA (Unnayan through Transformative Solar Applications) programme, Nath said the initiative was aimed at creating a skilled workforce to meet the growing requirements of Tripura's solar energy sector.

Under UTSA, the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), in collaboration with the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), is conducting specialised training programmes, including Suryamitra and Solar PV Technician courses.

Nath said skill development would be a crucial component of the state's clean-energy transition, with the UTSA programme expected to create employment opportunities while encouraging young people to become entrepreneurs and service providers in the solar sector.

"UTSA creates skilled manpower while rooftop solar programmes create the market," the minister said, underlining the need for industry, investment and technology to work together to build a sustainable green-energy ecosystem in the state.

Tripura has also made progress in expanding solar-powered infrastructure under various central schemes.

Under PM-KUSUM, 9,401 solar pumps have already been installed in the state, while another 1,709 are under implementation. The installations are benefiting farmers across nearly 18,802 acres, according to the minister.

Solar micro-grids have also been providing clean electricity to around 9,762 families under PM-DevINE and 1,703 households under PM-JANMAN, he said.

Nath said the government's green-skilling initiatives would particularly focus on rural youth, women and SC/ST communities to ensure that the benefits of the renewable-energy transition reach remote and underserved areas.

He said the expansion of renewable energy would not only help Tripura reduce its dependence on conventional energy sources but also create new avenues for employment, entrepreneurship and investment.

The minister said the combination of clean-energy projects and trained manpower would be critical to achieving Tripura's 500 MW renewable-energy goal by 2030.