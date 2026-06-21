Tripura targets addition of 11 MW solar power capacity in FY 2026-27

Tripura is aiming to add 11 MW of solar power generation capacity during the 2026-27 financial year as part of its efforts to expand renewable energy infrastructure and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has set the target amid a broader push by the state government to promote clean energy across government institutions and remote areas. The state currently generates around 35 MW of solar power.

TREDA Director General (In-Charge) Debabrata Sukladas said work towards achieving the target is progressing steadily, with plans underway to install solar power generation systems in all 58 Block Development Offices and 275 village committee offices across the state.

“We have set a target of generating 11 MW of solar power during 2026-27. Work to achieve this target is in full swing,” Sukladas said.

As part of the expansion, solar power systems will also be installed in government offices. Sukladas said the tendering process for the project is in its final stage and is expected to be floated soon.

He noted that all district magistrate offices in the state have already been equipped with solar panels.

According to TREDA, Tripura has a total of 1,919 government buildings, of which 90 currently have solar power systems. The remaining buildings will be covered in a phased manner under future renewable energy initiatives.

The official said the state government is increasingly focusing on solar energy as an alternative to conventional electricity generated by gas-based power plants.

He added that solar power would be particularly beneficial in Tripura’s hilly and remote regions, where extending traditional electricity infrastructure is often costly and difficult due to challenging terrain and low population density.