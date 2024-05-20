The special task force formed at the sub-divisional in Tripura level to monitor stocks and prices of essential commodities has conducted 290 raids and collected Rs 4 lakh in fines for creating artificial crisis.

Addressing a press conference, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury stated that every year during the monsoon season, Tripura faces challenges as trucks carrying goods from Assam encounter obstacles due to landslides, heavy rains, and other natural calamities.

“During such periods, some traders take advantage of the situation, creating an artificial crisis across the state and causing panic among people. Task forces formed at the state and sub-divisional levels have been continuously conducting raids and surveillance activities to maintain normal stocks and prices of essential commodities in the markets. Task force officials have conducted a total of 290 raids across the state in the last six months. During these operations, financial penalties have been imposed on traders who unfairly charge higher prices for daily necessities or conduct business without the necessary valid documents, resulting in the collection of about four lakh rupees,” the Minister said.

He further mentioned that the current average daily demand for petrol and diesel in the state is 275 kiloliters (KL) and 365 kiloliters (KL), respectively.

“As of May 19, IOCL has a total of 1,700 kiloliters (KL) of petrol and 2,726 kiloliters (KL) of diesel in stock at various petrol pumps, including the depot in Dharmanagar under North District. Additionally, IOCL authorities have taken the upcoming monsoon season into account and have made efforts to keep the transport system operational by road and rail to maintain a normal supply,” said the Minister.

He also informed that the state always maintains about 60-80 days' worth of food grains in stock under the public distribution system.

“As a result, despite the disruption of rail services in the Lumding-Badarpur section over the past few days, the import of food grains for public distribution by FCI has been disrupted in the state, but this will not affect the public distribution system. FCI has so far imported about 9,114 metric tonnes of rice into the state through 147 rail wagons since the normalisation of rail traffic on May 11. Additionally, 21 more rail wagons carrying public distribution rice will enter the state by the evening of May 20. According to information received from FCI, about 14,300 metric tonnes of rice is being transported to the state through 6 rail rakes for public distribution. As a result, the state will have about 90 days' worth of rice stock under public distribution by May 31,” he said.