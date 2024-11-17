The Tripura Cabinet has approved collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited, aiming to enhance 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced.

The proposal of the collaboration stems from a nomination basis for the next five years. In this regard, the state will ink an agreement with Tata Technologies Limited soon.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Secretariat on November 16, the minister said that the initiative aims to improve the infrastructure of the ITIs in stages, while also providing better opportunities for ITI graduates, from startup support to placements outside the state.

As part of this joint project, 11 new trades will be added to the ITI curriculum. The total cost of implementing this project is estimated to be Rs 683.27 crores. Tata Technologies will cover 86 per cent of the project costs, while the state government will contribute 14 per cent.

Additionally, the state government plans to invest Rs 107.06 crores to further enhance infrastructure across 19 ITIs, covering a total area of 13,000 square feet.

Chowdhury also addressed recent media reports concerning airfare, particularly on the Agartala-Kolkata route, clarifying that such reports were inaccurate.

The minister emphasised that airfare is determined by the airline service providers, with the Tariff Monitoring Unit under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regularly overseeing fare regulations.

He noted that 60 per cent of seats on every flight are priced within a basic rate, usually below Rs 4,000. For last-minute bookings, ticket prices tend to be higher, especially for the 8-10 seats reserved for urgent or immediate travellers. In contrast, those who book in advance generally pay between Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

The minister also highlighted the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, launched in 2016, which aims to benefit the economically weaker sections by connecting underserved and unserved airports.

However, he clarified that Agartala and Kolkata airports do not fall under the underserved or unserved category, making the scheme's benefits inapplicable to state air travellers. Currently, around 16 flights operate daily in the state, with a new Indigo-Airbus set to launch from Agartala's MBB Airport soon.

The press conference was also attended by Industry and Commerce Director Bishwajit B, Transport Department's Additional Secretary Subrata Chowdhury, and Joint Secretary Maitri Debnath. (With PTI inputs)