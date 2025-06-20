The Tripura government has increased the wages of tea garden workers from Rs 176 to Rs 204, Labour Minister Tinku Roy announced on June 20.

Addressing a press conference on June 20, Roy stated that the minimum wage for tea garden workers, which was last revised in January 2018, had been increased from Rs 105 to Rs 176 for adult workers, and from Rs 52.50 to Rs 88 for minor workers.

"Recently, in response to demands for wage revision, the state government constituted a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of Swapna Das Pal, MLA from the 46-Surma Assembly Constituency. The committee, formed for a period of six months, has been tasked with reviewing all aspects of wage revision for tea garden workers in Tripura," the minister said.

The committee convened a meeting on May 28 under the leadership of Swapna Das Pal, with the participation of other members, to deliberate on the wage revision.

"After careful consideration of all relevant factors, the committee recommended a 16 percent hike in the minimum wage — from Rs 176 to Rs 204 for adult workers, and from Rs 88 to Rs 102 for minor workers. Based on this recommendation, the State Government has approved the revised wage rates for tea garden workers," he informed.

He further added that under the current government, tea garden workers are being provided with essential amenities such as housing, land, ration cards, electricity, water, and sanitation facilities.

“Previously, tea garden workers had to arrange everything on their own. Now, they are being brought under schemes like the PM Awas Yojana. Toilets, electricity, and water are being made available. So far, 6,595 tea garden worker families have benefited, with 3,166 received land pattas over the past six years. The remaining families will receive them soon. Additionally, 4,922 families have been issued priority group ration cards,” Roy said.