Tripura tea industry gets fresh push as 23.31 MT Of tea dispatched to Kolkata, Guwahati

Tripura’s tea industry received a fresh boost with 23.31 metric tonnes of high-quality tea being dispatched from the Durgabari Central Tea Processing Factory under Bamutia to major tea markets in Kolkata and Guwahati.

Of the total consignment, 15.31 metric tonnes was sent to Kolkata and 8 metric tonnes to Guwahati. The consignments were flagged off by Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce, along with other dignitaries at a programme organised at Durgabari Tea Garden.

Speaking at the event, Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited (TTDCL), said the corporation currently has five tea gardens, of which three collectively produce around 9 lakh kg of tea annually.

He said tea produced by the corporation is currently sold through auctions in Kolkata and Guwahati. However, the industry had faced financial difficulties in the past as the selling price of tea was often lower than its production cost.

Ghosh said the state government, after coming to power in 2018, placed renewed emphasis on the development of the tea sector, resulting in a significant improvement in the selling price of Tripura tea.

According to him, tea that was earlier sold at around ₹70–₹100 per kg is now fetching approximately ₹200 per kg. He attributed the improvement to better monitoring of tea gardens and production processes, along with greater emphasis on maintaining the quality of the produce.

The Chairman also highlighted various government initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of tea workers. Besides providing 22 types of facilities, land pattas have also been distributed to tea workers, while their daily wage has been increased to ₹204.

The corporation is also working towards establishing a system for auctioning Tripura-produced tea within the state itself. According to officials, introducing a local tea auction system could create new employment opportunities for tea producers, workers, traders and others associated with the sector.

The latest dispatch to Kolkata and Guwahati is expected to further strengthen the market presence of Tripura tea and support the revival and expansion of the state's tea industry.