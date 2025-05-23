Tea workers in Tripura have been provided land on lease for permanent residence under the government, Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on May 23.

In addition, he said that they are also receiving benefits such as cooking gas connections and free rations.

“Various projects are being implemented through the joint efforts of the central and state governments for the welfare of the last person in society,” the minister said.

Today, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath made these remarks while inaugurating a new tea leaf sales center and new tea marketing packets at Durgabari Tea Garden.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that tea production is a permanent industry in our country. India is currently the second-largest tea-producing country in the world.

“Tripura is also progressing well in tea production,” he said. “A total of 10,438 tea workers employed in 52 tea gardens across the state are receiving various forms of government assistance. So far, 3,339 tea worker families have been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.”

Speaking at the event, Cooperatives Minister Shuklacharan Noatia said that the role of cooperatives in building a developed India is immense.

“Nowadays, drinking tea has become popular among tribals. The tribals of the state should be more involved in the development of the tea industry,” he said, adding that the current government is working on the best possible plans to meet the needs of the people.