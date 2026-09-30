Tripura teachers' body demands human rights panel action over police force against TET job aspirants

The Tripura Government Teachers' Association (TGTA) on September 30 urged the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) to take action against police personnel over the alleged use of “excessive force” against TET-qualified job aspirants during a protest on September 24.

Hundreds of candidates who had cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) had gathered outside Shiksha Bhavan in Agartala, demanding the publication of the merit list and appointment of successful candidates.

According to the teachers' body, police used water cannons to disperse the protesters and allegedly dragged some of them into police vans.

“We are shocked by the way cops used force on the TET-qualified job aspirants in front of Shiksha Bhavan on September 24,” TGTA general secretary Asish Chowdhury told reporters.

He said a TGTA delegation met THRC Chairman Justice (Retd) Arindam Lodh and submitted a memorandum seeking lawful action against the police personnel allegedly involved in the use of excessive force.

Chowdhury said the TET-qualified candidates had already demonstrated their eligibility by clearing the examination, whose success rate, according to him, is only around 4-5 per cent.

The THRC chairman assured the delegation that he would examine the matter and take appropriate steps, Chowdhury said.

He warned that if the commission failed to address their demand, the teachers' body would approach the Tripura High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the police personnel involved.

“No person who believes in democracy will support the way male policemen charged batons on female TET-qualified job aspirants during the peaceful protest rally,” Chowdhury said.

The TET-qualified job aspirants have been demanding immediate appointments, saying the recruitment process was initiated around two years ago but the merit list and subsequent appointments are yet to be completed.