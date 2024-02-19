A group of Selection Test For Graduate Teacher (STGT) aspirants held a protest on Monday in front of Shiksha Bhawan in Agartala, demanding the release of exam results and immediate recruitment.

While staging the protest, an agitator told reporters that they had wrote the exam in 2022, but they have not received any results so far.

“We wrote the exam in 2022, but we haven't received the results yet. Until we receive any clarification, we will continue our protest. We urge our state government and the minister to expedite the process and recruit us as soon as possible,” he said.

Another protester mentioned that they are constantly receiving notices and pressure from the bank to clear the loan they took to cover expenses for B.Ed and STGT exams.

“People from various parts of the state, who have cleared the STGT, have gathered here. It has been two years since we passed the STGT exams, but we haven't received any results or updates from the department. We came here in front of Shiksha Bhawan to seek information. Former Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath had mentioned that Tripura is facing a teacher crisis, and to address this, the state introduced a loan facility for studying B.Ed. However, after clearing B.Ed and the STGT exam, nothing is happening. We are now facing pressure and notices from the bank to repay the loan. Our parents are suffering, and Tripura is still facing a teacher crisis. We demand prompt recruitment,” he added.