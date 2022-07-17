A 12-member Tripura squad will play in the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship (men), organized by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI). The event is held every year in the month of March.

Team Tripura includes Tutan Das (Captain), Simaraj Mark, Shubha Paul, Anurag Das, Gourov Datta, Dipen Gosh, Tapaosh Das, Sohel Mia, Shibonkar Roy, Litan Das, Rana Chakma, Himanshu Chudury.

However, due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic situation, AKFI postponed it this year. Haryana State Kabaddi Association is now preparing to host this competition.

This tournament will now be held from July 21st to July 24th, 2022 in Charkhi, Dadri, Haryana. All matches will take place on a Kabaddi mat.

This tournament's team has been announced by the Karnataka Kabaddi Association. The team will be led by Tutan Das. Twelve more players have been chosen to represent the state in Senior Nationals.

Talking about women’s matches, the 68th Senior National Kabaddi Championship was held at the Open Stadium in Charkhi Dadri. Himachal Pradesh won the women’s tournament title after defeating Railways by 33-31 in a thrilling final match.