Tripura: Teen commits suicide after being accused of stealing Rs 20

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old student, Roni Das, allegedly took his own life after being accused of stealing Rs 20 in Surma under Dhalai district of Tripura.



Roni, a Class 10 student at Kamalpur XII School, was known to be a brilliant student. According to reports, the incident occurred last Monday, September 1 morning in Kuchainala village under Kuchainala Panchayat. Roni had gone to a nearby shop with Rs 20 given by his father, Jewel Das.



The shop owner accused him of taking money from the shop’s cash box and took him behind the shop to his house, where it is believed Roni may have been beaten and insulted and was later released.



Following the episode, Roni could not be found at home, prompting his father to search for him.

Jewel Das discovered that Roni had consumed pesticide and immediately rushed him to Kamalpur Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred first to Dhalai District Hospital and later to Agartala. Despite medical efforts, Roni passed away that same night.

“My son, after waking up in the morning, went to a nearby shop. The shop owner took him home and assaulted him, accusing him of stealing money. My son could never do such a thing. After returning home, he consumed pesticide,” he said.



He further informed that they also found a suicide note in which he wrote that he did not steal the money.



On Wednesday, September 3, Roni’s father, along with villagers, approached Kamalpur Police Station and submitted a written complaint demanding justice for the premature death of the teenager.

The incident has left the local community in shock, as many struggle to comprehend a young life being lost over a sum as small as twenty rupees. Authorities have begun investigating the case.