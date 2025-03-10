Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has urged the government to consult Samajpatis (traditional heads) and Chantai (priests) before carrying out any development work around temples.

During a review meeting at the 14 Goddess Temple in Khayerpur, on the outskirts of Agartala, Pradyot expressed concern over encroachment and alleged illegal occupation of land within the temple premises. He stated that he had raised the issue with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and local MLA Ratan Chakraborty, emphasising the need to involve traditional heads in decision-making.

“When I met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and local MLA Ratan Chakraborty, I brought this matter to their attention. Today, we conducted a visit along with Secretary Kiran Gitte and held a meeting. A second round of discussions will take place on this issue,” Pradyot said.

He also pointed out that a Primary Health Centre (PHC) was reportedly being built on temple land without prior consultation with stakeholders. “The authorities should have informed all stakeholders, including the traditional heads. We must give due importance to the priests and traditional heads of the temple,” he added. Despite the concerns, he acknowledged that discussions had begun to resolve the matter.

Local MLA and former Speaker Ratan Chakraborty denied claims that a PHC was being built within the Khayerpur Assembly Constituency but acknowledged the dispute over land near the temple. He stated that while construction was taking place behind the temple, questions had arisen regarding ownership, leading to Pradyot’s visit and subsequent discussions with government officials.