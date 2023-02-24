Amidst the ongoing election, activists of ‘Hindu Jagaran Mancha’ have blockaded the main road in Salgara Chowmuhani Market under the Udaipur sub-division of Gomati district after police failed to arrest culprits who allegedly vandalized the idol of goddess Kali partially.

Speaking with reporters, the protestor said that the Kali temple is around 25 years old in Salgara Chowmuhani Market.

“Four days back some miscreants vandalized the hands of Maa Kali. We have also informed the police administration of RK Pur Police station regarding the matter. But it was very surprising that they didn’t take any steps. Protesting this we ‘Hindu Jagaran Mancha’ blockaded the road demanding arrest of the culprit, erecting a new idol of the Kali in 24 hours and having to give security to prevent such incident in coming days”, said the protestors.

Due to the 2-hours long protest more than seven villages were affected.

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On the issues, one police personnel said that late on 21 February some miscreants partially vandalized the idol of Goddess Kali.

“Protesting this they came and blockaded the road. Though we have come here and assured them that we will take appropriate steps within 48 hours. After our assurance they have lifted the protest”, he said.

While on the issue, a senior police official from the district said that some people are trying to create trouble by spreading misinformation.

“The temple looks situated in an abandoned place where usually idols are kept. Some miscreants are trying to create trouble by spreading misinformation. We will register a case against the people involved in spreading misinformation”, the official added.