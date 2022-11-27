Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik on November 27 said that terror and CPIM are two parts of a coin and also challenged them to prove if any BJP workers are engaged in political murder.

“During the left front government in the year, 1980 people witnessed a horrible riot. Many people were displaced from their houses. Many people were killed till now people are looking for justice. From 1993 to 2003 every day this state witnessed riots, murder, and terror. The CPIM government has killed many people, thousands of mothers lost their sons and husbands, and someone lost their brothers, sister, and father,'' she said while addressing an outreach campaign of BJP in Krishnapur Assembly Constituency in Dhalai district.

''I want to challenge them if they can prove that any BJP workers have killed somebody in an organized way then I will leave the politics. They do not have any single proof. We have several proofs. CPIM cadres killed Jagat Debbarma who was the candidate of BJP from this assembly. Terror and CPIM are two parts of a coin”, Bhoumik added.

She also alleged that in the last 25 years CPIM workers killed many people who then used to do opposition parties.

“And today now they are claiming law and order deteriorated. They are confusing people”, she claimed.

Bhoumik further said that CPIM has used the tribal voters as their vote bank politics.

“They (CPIM) deprived the tribal. They never received anything from the left-front government especially drinking water but when the BJP government formed tribal living in rural hamlets, are receiving pure drinking water. And by December 31 every one will receive water”, she added.