After a "very low" pass percentage in the Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET) conducted by Tripura's State Teachers’ Recruitment Board was reported, Chief Minister Manik Saha voiced concern on June 18.

According to results announced on June 17, only 458 out of 8,240 candidates (5.56 per cent) cleared TET-I, while 1,589 out of 32,286 candidates (4.92 per cent) passed TET-II — raising alarm among job aspirants and education authorities alike.

TET-I qualifiers are eligible for teaching positions from Classes I to V, while TET-II qualifiers can teach Classes VI to VIII.

"This year, the pass percentage in TET-I and II is very low. I have asked the authorities why the success rate was so low. A number of reasons came to my notice. If we aren't able to produce quality teachers, how will teachers impart quality education in government-run schools? We will explore solutions", he told the reporters.

Responding to protests by TET aspirants over alleged discrepancies in some answer keys, Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said he had taken up the issue with the board.

"The board claimed there were no irregularities or errors in the answers. If job aspirants want, they can move court", he said.

Earlier, the CM felicitated 82 meritorious students of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)-run and Vidyajyoti Schools, who cleared the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations.