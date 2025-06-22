Tripura set to become India’s third fully literate state after Mizoram, Goa

A landmark moment awaits Tripura as the state is set to be officially declared fully literate after Mizoram and Goa.

Sources from Tripura’s Education Department said that the main event will be held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala, June 23 which will be announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha will make the historic announcement, marking a new era in the state’s educational journey.

“Tripura becomes the third state in India to achieve this milestone after Mizoram and Goa. Among Union Territories, Ladakh holds the distinction of being the first to attain full literacy status. Described as a monumental social success, this achievement reflects Tripura’s unwavering commitment to education”, said the official.

“This accomplishment has been made possible by the successful implementation of the ULLAS – New India Literacy Programme (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society), launched in 2022 under the framework of the National Education Policy 2020. The programme aims to ensure universal adult literacy in India by 2027. Tripura has demonstrated exceptional initiative in this regard, led by the School Education Department and coordinated through the State Literacy Mission Authority and SCERT. The mission engaged retired teachers, school and college students, and trained volunteers at various administrative levels. Educational materials were prepared in Bengali, English, and Kokborok to ensure inclusivity”, the official told India Today NE.

A total of 2,228 volunteers under the Youth Literacy Corps and 943 Social Consciousness Centres played a pivotal role in taking education to the remotest corners of the state.

“From informal backyard schools to literacy classes held in hilly markets, the campaign has touched lives across social and geographic boundaries. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for 2023–24, Tripura’s literacy rate surged from 93.7% to 95.6%, surpassing the 95% benchmark set by the central government for declaring full literacy. Tripura’s journey has been long and arduous. In 1961, the literacy rate stood at a mere 20.24%. It rose steadily, reaching 87.22% in the 2011 Census, placing the state behind only Kerala and Mizoram.

However, earlier literacy drives primarily focused on the ability to sign names. In contrast, the current initiative emphasises practical literacy—equipping people with skills in basic mathematics, digital transactions, and financial literacy”, said the official.

The event will witness the presence of several dignitaries from both the central and state education departments Preeti Meena, Director (Adult Education), Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Raval Hemendra Kumar, Special Secretary (Education), Government of Tripura, will grace the occasion as guests of honour, Lalnunnemi Darlong, Director, SCERT, will attend as a special guest, and NC Sharma, Director, Secondary and Basic Education and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, will preside over the function.