Tripura Police have arrested three youths, including two minors, among seven for allegedly gang-raping two minor girls in the Gabardi area in the West District.

Officer-In-Charge of Srinagar Police Station, Dilip Debbarma told reporters that both of the victims had reportedly come with the boys from Ambassa in Dhalai District and another one from Khumulwng of West District to Gabardi area under the West District where the boys allegedly physically assaulted them.



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“The incident occurred on April 13 and now the girls are undergoing treatment. While on April 16, a rape case was filed on behalf of the victim’s family accusing the seven youths. Soon after the case, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code 376(D) and POCSO Act and detained two minor boys on Tuesday night”, said the cop.

He said that on Wednesday afternoon another person was arrested who is identified as Ajia Debbarma and had confessed to the incident.

Police said there are a total of seven people involved in the incident and interrogation is underway.