Tripura: Three Bangladeshi women detained at Agartala Railway Station
Three Bangladeshi women were detained at Agartala Railway Station for illegal entry. Security forces in Tripura remain vigilant against such incidents.
Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals at the Agartala Railway Station on Monday evening. The individuals were allegedly attempting to travel to Delhi, having illegally entered Tripura the previous day.
According to the GRP Officer-In-Charge, Tapas Das, the detention was made based on a tip-off. "They are residents of Bangladesh and illegally entered Tripura on Sunday evening," he stated.
The detainees have been identified as Hasna Hena (26) from Satkhira District, Kulsom Begum (22) from Narail, and Swapna Akhter from Chattogram, Bangladesh.
During the apprehension, the authorities seized Bangladeshi currency and certain documents from the individuals. "A case has been registered, and they have been produced before the court," Das added.
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