Tripura's intelligence department, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) led a joint operation on April 19, leading to the apprehension of three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, at Agartala Railway Station.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that all three had entered India illegally and were planning to travel further into southern states via train through Kolkata. Authorities suspect their movement was part of a broader human trafficking or illegal immigration network.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kamrun Nessa (23), a resident of Dhaka, and two men--Md. Ismail Hossain (22) and Md. Noor Hossain (25), both from Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The trio is currently being interrogated at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Officials believe further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses. Police sources indicate that more crucial information is expected to be extracted during extended questioning.

A case has been officially registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station, and the accused will be presented before the Hon'ble Court tomorrow. Authorities are treating this as a serious breach of national security and are continuing efforts to uncover the full extent of the illegal network.

Earlier, in a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the staff of Police Station South Campus, South West District, Delhi, detained eight Bangladeshi nationals found residing unlawfully in various areas of the city.