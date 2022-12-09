A three-day regional conference between BSF and BGB concluded on December 09 with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document in which special emphasis was given to focused issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like drugs and narcotic substances.

The IG-level meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) was started on 07th December and concluded on December 9.

A twelve members Indian delegation led by Sumit Sharan, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Frontier, Tripura, while a 13 members delegation of Bangladesh was led by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram participated in the conference.

"During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which would pave the way for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the Border Guarding Forces were discussed at length", a press release from BSF said.

It further stated that special emphasis was given to focused issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like drugs / narcotic substances, Border violations, pending infrastructural/developmental works, and coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

"Issues related to confidence building amongst the troops of BSF and BGB as well as the local population on either side were also discussed. During the deliberations at the conference, leaders of both delegations were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both Forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquillity along the international boundary by amicably resolving them and to further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation", the press statement reads.

The head of the BGB delegation Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram highlighted the sincere commitment of both the Border Guards Bangladesh in maintaining peace and harmony along the International Boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations between the two elite border guarding forces.

The Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh have been scaling new heights in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in various coordination meetings at different levels including Inspectors General, BSF – Region Commanders, and BGB level Border Co-ordination Conference at regular intervals of six months.

Over the past few years, BSF and BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship but have also embarked upon the high pedestals of mutual trust and Cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels.

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