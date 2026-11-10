Three gold biscuits weighing 349.75 grams were recovered from two passengers travelling aboard the Narangi Express at Agartala railway station on November 9, following a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Customs Agartala.

Acting on intelligence inputs about suspected gold smuggling from Agartala, RPF personnel conducted a special checking operation on the train.

During the operation, around 9.15 pm, two passengers were intercepted and identified as Dipankar Das, 34, a resident of Tuchindrai under Teliamura police station in Khowai district, and Rakesh Majumdar, 37, from Paul Para, Aralia, under West Agartala police station in West Tripura district.

A search led to the recovery of three gold biscuits weighing a combined 349.75 grams from their possession.

Sources said the two men reportedly told investigators that they had collected the gold from the Motor Stand area of Agartala and were transporting it to Jorabat, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, for delivery to an unidentified recipient.

The recovered gold and the two apprehended passengers were subsequently handed over to Customs officials in Agartala for further investigation.

The investigation is underway to establish the source of the gold, identify the intended recipient and ascertain whether others were involved in the suspected smuggling network.