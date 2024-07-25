Tripura Police seized cannabis worth Rs 10 lakh and arrested three individuals in Ambassa under Dhalai District on Thursday.

According to the police, the operation began on Wednesday late at night following a tip-off about cannabis smuggling.

"A checkpoint was set up at Der Mail area in Ambassa. During the checkpoint operation, police detained and searched a Mahindra TUV 300 with registration number TR 01 B Y 0664 and a Tata Punch with registration number TR 01 B W 662. The vehicles were stopped approximately one and a half miles from Ganganagar towards Ambassa. Upon searching the Mahindra TUV 300, officers discovered cannabis hidden in a secret compartment under the car. In total, 97 kg of cannabis was found, distributed in 190 packets of various sizes", said a police officer.



Also Read: Gandatwisa violence: Tripura DGP asks officials to maintain strict vigil in state

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirupam Datta and OC Gurupada Debnath of Ambassa Police Station were promptly rushed to the scene.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sujit Kumar Munda (29), Poithak Debbarma (27), and Rahin Debbarma (20).

The seized cannabis has an estimated market value of Rs 10 lakh.