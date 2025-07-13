Tripura: Three including mother, son held with drugs worth over Rs 1 lakh, father absconded

Tripura Police late Saturday night arrested three individuals, including a mother and her son, and seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 lakh from Paharmura area in Khowai district.



Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Ranjit Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge of Subash Park Out Post, and SI Francis Halam, carried out a raid at the residence of Pradip Chandra Singha. The operation was conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses.



"During the raid, we recovered 10 grams of brown sugar along with Rs 10,350 in cash. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of over Rs1 lakh," said a senior police official, adding that the operation was carried out in strict compliance with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.



While Pradip Chandra Singha managed to escape, police arrested his wife Anjana Singha, their son Pratap Singha, and one of their acquaintances, identified as Atul Debbarma. All three are currently in custody.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused.