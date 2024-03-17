Three Rohingya nationals were apprehended at Agartala railway station while attempting to board a train bound for Hyderabad, according to officials.

The individuals in custody were identified as Abdul Rashid (24), Mohammed Yusuf (23), and Mohammed Hamid (23), all originating from Myanmar. Among their possessions was a feature phone.

Tapas Das, the officer in-charge of the Government Railway Police Force, informed reporters that the men drew suspicion during routine train checks in the morning. Upon further inquiry, they admitted to being Rohingya migrants. According to Das, the men disclosed their failed attempt to enter Bangladesh from Tripura, citing heightened security measures due to the upcoming Parliamentary elections. They confessed to entering India through West Bengal eight years prior and had been residing in Hyderabad.

The trio was arrested, and a case was registered at the Government Railway Police station.