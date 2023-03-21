Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on March 20 arrested three suspected Rohingya nationals at Dharmanagar railway station, Tripura.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of BSF personnel detained the three suspected Rohingya nationals iat No 20 Battalion, BSF Panisagar headquarters, in front of Dharmanagar railway station.

Three arrested Rohingya nationals were handed over to Dharmanagar Defense Department by BSF personnel. It is suspected that the three arrested persons entered India illegally through the border.

The three arrested Rohingya citizens have been identified as Md Nasir (20), Md Ismail (18) and Mahmud Rafique Molla (21).

During search, the security personnel also seized 5 thousand 800 rupees in Indian currency from the Rohingya citizens along with three mobile phones. All the seized items were then later handed over to the police of Dharmanagar police station.

Dharmanagar police station is interrogating the detained Rohingya citizens. The three Rohingya nationals will be sent to the district sessions court on March 21.

Also read : Assam police arrest Tripura youth for links with Rohingya trafficking