At least three shops and a godown were gutted in a fire that broke out at Lake Chowmohani Bazar in Tripura's capital Agartala.

As per reports, no casualties have been reported so far.

Upon receiving the information of the same, police and firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Initial investigation suggested a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire. However, the exact cause of the will be determined after a probe.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha along with Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder visited the site and assured help from the government.

In another such incident, a massive fire broke out in the wee hours of January 23 at Sichey, near Marigold School, Sikkim. At around 1.07 am.

A firefighter team reached the spot after receiving a call at Gangtok Fire station and managed to extinguish the fire.

The firefighter team saw one egra house on fire with one occupant stuck inside the burning house. However, the fire tenders managed to rescue the occupant identified as Aita Raj Rai who received minor burn injuries.

Rai was taken to the hospital and released after receiving first-aid treatment.

The fire was totally extinguished by using water from 02 Water Tender.

After completion of work, the water tender along with firefighters arrived at the station around 03:11 am.