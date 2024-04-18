Ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, a thunderstorm struck the state late on April 17, causing significant damage to 291 houses. According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gomati District in Tripura was the worst affected by the thunderstorm.

The report indicated that among the eight districts, only four were impacted, including Unakoti, Dhalai, West, and Gomati Districts. In Unakoti District's Kumarghat Sub-division, 16 houses were partly damaged, four severely damaged, and one fully damaged. In Kailashahar sub-division, 90 houses were partly damaged, and 22 houses were fully damaged. In the Longtharai Valley sub-division under Dhalai, only one house was severely damaged. In Jirania under West District, seven houses were partly damaged, and three severely damaged. Meanwhile, in the Udaipur Sub-division of Gomati District, which was severely affected, 140 houses were partly damaged, five severely damaged, and two fully damaged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Agartala also issued a warning, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/h at isolated places across Tripura. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in West, South, and Sepahijala districts of Tripura.