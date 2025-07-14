Tripura: TIDC sets Rs 13 crore profit target for FY 2025–26, announces 7 new industrial zones

Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) has set a target of earning a profit of Rs 13 crore in the fiscal year 2025–26, said Chairman Nabadal Banik.



He stated that the state government has taken special initiatives to make Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited a profitable organization. The corporation earned a profit of Rs 4.02 crore in the fiscal year 2022–23, followed by Rs 7.33 crore in 2023–24, and Rs 9.87 crore in 2024–25. Additionally, initiatives have been taken for the development of seven more new industrial areas in various parts of the state.

"A target of earning Rs 13 crore profit for the fiscal year 2025–26 has been set," he said while addressing a press conference.



He added that the Corporation has been making efforts to help unemployed youth in rural, hilly, and urban areas of the state become self-reliant.

"Various projects of the central and state governments are being implemented with this objective. The Yuva Tripura, New Tripura, and Atmanirbhar Tripura projects have become popular among the youth of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha also want the children of the state to become self-reliant," said Banik.



He mentioned that the Corporation has prioritized taking new initiatives for industrial development, improving the efficiency of its management, formulating industry-friendly and investment-friendly policies, reviving closed units, acquiring idle units and allocating them to new entrepreneurs, increasing rent collection, and generating profit.

Currently, the Corporation is managing and allocating land for setting up industries in 13 industrial estates across the state.

“In addition, initiatives have been taken for the development of seven more new industrial areas in different parts of the state. Furthermore, the Asian Development Bank has approved a loan of ₹975.26 crore for developing modern industrial infrastructure in nine industrial areas — Bodhjungnagar, RK Nagar, Dukli, Nagichhara, Kumarghat, Dharmanagar, Dewanpasha, Dhujanagar, and Sarasima. Work on this has already begun,” he told reporters.



He also said that all permissions, licenses, clearances, and approvals are now being provided through a single web portal via the single-window service. Security measures have been strengthened in the Bodhjungnagar and RK Nagar industrial areas through enhanced night police patrolling.

At the same press conference, TIDC Managing Director Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav said that so far, 10,000 individuals have been trained under the Chief Minister’s Skill Development Project to provide skilled workers for industrial units.