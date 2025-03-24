The Tripura government has established seven 'Prevention of Infiltration of Foreigners (PIF)' camps aimed at preventing illegal infiltration into the state. However, only one case of human trafficking was recorded in 2024.

Tripura shares a 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh.

In a written reply on the second day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 24, the Home Department stated that seven 'Prevention of Infiltration of Foreigners (PIF)' camps are actively functioning in different districts to curb illegal infiltration through the international border. These include Dharmanagar in North District, Kailashahar in Unakoti District, Agartala in West District, Kamlasagar and Sonamura in Sepahijala District, as well as Belonia and Sabroom in South District.

“These camps play an active role by coordinating with district police, BSF, and other supporting agencies in border areas. The claim that human trafficking gangs are increasing their activities in the state is not true. In 2024, only one case of human trafficking has been recorded in Tripura,” the statement read.

Detailing the steps taken by the state government to curb human trafficking, the Home Department mentioned that joint patrolling is conducted regularly in reserved areas near the international border in collaboration with the BSF.

“Based on confidential information, raids are conducted against brokers involved in human trafficking from Bangladesh to India, and strict action is taken against them under specific sections of the law. District-based Anti-Human Trafficking Units are actively working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to prevent human trafficking. The Government Railway Police maintains regular surveillance at railway stations and platforms. Additionally, routine checks are conducted on vehicles near railway stations and in settlements adjacent to railway tracks. The state police also regularly organizes 'Prayas' meetings to create awareness against human trafficking in border areas,” the statement added.