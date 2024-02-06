Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya appealed to the people to overthrow the CPIM and Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, citing their alleged deprivation of the public and embezzlement of funds meant for the poor and farmers.

Leading a massive joining program in Sonamura in Sepahijala district, where 817 voters from 213 families switched to the BJP, leaving the CPIM and Congress.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP president stated that the party has gained massive support across the state, as evidenced by the significant joining of people leaving the Congress and CPIM.

“A new hope has been ignited in the people, believing that if anyone can bring about real development, it is only the BJP government. This double-engine government is dedicated to development. With faith in the BJP, people have formed the government for a second term. CPIM ruled the state for 25 years, chanting slogans while allegedly looting the money of the poor. They failed to introduce any schemes beneficial to the people and instead engaged in fraudulent funds, siphoning off money for personal gains,” he said.

Rajib also noted that people have now come to realize their mistakes.

“CPIM and Congress joined forces and contested the 2023 Assembly election. CPIM won in Sonamura, but what has he raised in the assembly? Now, it's time to overthrow CPIM and Congress from Sonamura and the state in the Lok Sabha election,” he declared.

Meanwhile, at the BJP state party office in Agartala, over 100 workers from Trinamool Congress and other political parties, including Trinamool Congress secretary Amit Kumar Saha, joined the BJP.