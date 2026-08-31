Tripura: Tipra Motha alleges discrimination as its Assembly questions placed last, seeks probe

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLAs on Monday, August 31, demanded an inquiry into the placement of their questions in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, alleging that their questions were listed at the end despite being submitted before those of other legislators.

Raising the issue on the third and final day of the Assembly session, TMP MLA Ranjit Debbarma said the party's legislators had been waiting for the past three days to raise issues concerning the public but were unable to get an opportunity to do so.

“Discrimination is being done with us. If such things continue, we will leave the House. However, we have faith in the Speaker. We are public representatives and we are here to raise the issues of the public. But we are unable to raise anything. You must probe the matter,” Debbarma said.

He claimed that the TMP was the first party to submit its questions for the session.

“You check that we submitted the questions before everyone. However, our questions are now at the end, and for the past three days, we have been unable to raise anything. Why are our questions at the end even after submitting them first, before everyone else? We want an investigation into the matter,” he said.

TMP MLAs Biswajit Kalai and Sanjoy Manik Tripura also raised the issue, claiming that no other legislators had submitted their questions when they filed theirs and, therefore, their questions should have been given priority.

The MLAs alleged that there could have been a conspiracy behind the placement of their questions and demanded a fresh inquiry into the matter.

Later, following an assurance from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Assembly Speaker Rampada Jamatia agreed to conduct an investigation into the issue.