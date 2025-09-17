Tripura: TIPRA Motha announces election management committees ahead of village council polls

In a bid to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of the upcoming Village Council (VC) elections, the TIPRA Motha Party has announced the formation of multi-tier Election Management Committees across Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) constituencies.

According to a notification issued by the party, the committees will function at three levels—Booth Level, Village Council Level, and TTAADC Constituency (Block) Level. The move is aimed at streamlining election preparedness and enhancing grassroots-level coordination.

To oversee and expedite the process, TIPRA Motha has appointed observers for 15 TTAADC Constituencies (Blocks). Among the appointed observers are

Dolly Reang Damcharra-Jampui of North District), Ratish Tripura of Machmara under Unakoti District, Philip Kumar Reang will look after Dasda-Kanchanpur of North District and Ganganagar-Gandachhara of Dhalai district, Paul Dangshu will be responsible for Karachhmara and Demchara-Kachucharra of Dhalai district, Rajeshwar Debbarma (Chhawmanu and Manu-Chailengta), Jagadish Debbarma (Maharani-Teliamura), Purna Chandra Jamatia (Maharani-Chellagang), Manab Debbarma (Raima Valley), Biswajit Kalai (Natunbazar-Malbasa), Runiel Debbarma (Birchandranagar-Kalashi), Brishaketu Debbarma (Purba Mahuripur-Buratali), and Sanjoy Manik Tripura (Silachari-Manubankul).

President of TIPRA Motha Party, B.K. Hrangkhawl, has instructed all concerned District and Block Presidents, along with frontal organisations including YTF and TWF, to extend full support and cooperation to the observers.

The party has set October 14, 2025, as the deadline for submission of the final list of committee members to party founder of the party Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma.