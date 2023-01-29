Tipra Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has hinted that he will not contest in this upcoming assembly election slated to be held on February 16.

Pradyot on his Facebook has castigated some local news channel for publishing reported fake news using name of his elder sister Pragya Debbarma.

"Very sad to see Kok pin and some other channels flash my sisters name for Takarjala ! Unlike most political families no member from my family will be standing from Tipra Motha", he said

Pradyot further clarify that the party will give seats to the warriors from the village and not the palace.

On January 28 Tipra Motha has released first list of candidates in which the party has fielded candidates in 20 seats while the another seat is yet to arrive.