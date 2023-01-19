While condemning the murder of Tipra Motha Dal worke, Pranajit Namasudra Tripura’s royal scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman on January 19 said that he and his party are with his family and will provide all possible support to the family members. Debbarman said that Pranajit Namasudra was a warrior and his sacrifice will not be forgotten.



Sharing a live video on social media site Facebook Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman said that violence is not at all acceptable in politics. He said the political violence divides society and this has led to the death of one of his worker.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman blamed the Election Commission of India and the law enforcement of Tripura for the death of Pranajit Namasudra and said the Election Commission and Police should be ready with an answer.

" Where are the police personnel now ? What happened to election Commission of India's 'Mission Zero Poll Violence' ? What exactly is happening in Tripura ?. " Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman questioned.

Pradyot Debbarman further went on to say that in democracy people have the rights to vote anyone. He said that killing people and threatening someone will not yield result.

" Today they have murdered Pranajit. Tomorrow , 1000 Pranajit will take birth. People of Tripura will give a befitting reply to this on election day.", Pradyot Debbarman said.

Pradyot Debbarman further added that people of Tripura will not remain silent anymore and added that on February 16, 2023 history will be made in Tripura when people will give answer by casting their vote.

Speaking further, the Tripura’s royal scion said that he cannot lie and cheat the people of Tripura. " I will die but i will never lie. I will never compromise.", said Pradyot Debbarman.

Pradyot Debbarman said that he want to serve the people of Tripura from the core of his heart and he will do so once he comes to power.

Earlier in the day speaking to reporters after meeting Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said that there will be no credibility in the party if they betray the people of Tripura.

"We cannot negotiate on the Greater Tipraland issue for any post or any alliance, until our people are given assurance in writing for a constitutional solution under Article 2 & 3 for Greater Tipraland.", he said.