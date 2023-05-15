The TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has called for indigenous youths to come out in protest against the state government's forced implementation of the Bengali script for the Kokborok language. Debbarma has demanded the use of the Roman script instead.

Kokborok is the widely spoken language of the indigenous people of Tripura. Debbarma stated that "if the next generation of tiprasa wants to survive then this can’t be done. We will have to write in Roman script."

He further added that "Today we can’t make our own future. We want to write in Roman script but they are forcing us to write in Bengali script. Janajati Morcha of BJP, ST cell of Congress and IPFT is silent over the issue. We should not keep mum on the issue."

Debbarma believes that the state government has failed to deliver on its promises in the past, and he has urged all the frontal wings, including TWF, TISF, YTF, TEF, to hold an emergency meeting to discuss how to protest against the denial of their rights.

"This fight is for survival and existence. I am asking all tipra motha warriors to hold an emergency meeting on the imposition of another script on our language of kok borok/Kau Bru. Please hold a meeting and decide how we should protest against our rights being denied," said Debbarma.