In an oblique reference to the ruling BJP in Tripura, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma lashed out at the saffron party saying that the party always does politics with caste and religion.

While addressing a mass gathering at Manu Bazar in South District, Pradyot affirmed that his party will form government in 2023 and will work for people irrespective of caste and religion.

“In 2023 Assembly Tipra Motha will form a government and will not compromise and the party will fight for everyone. This time Tipra Motha will contest. At a time some political parties said Pradyot is against Hindus and Bengali. It has been 18 months since TIPRA Motha ruled the TTAADC but not a single Bengali family came under attack. During rallies in Agartala, we never attack any Bengali. But then they (BJP) said we are communal. The party which does politics with religion, and caste is now saying I am communal. The Manikya dynasty was never communal”, said Pradyot.

He further said, “My grandfather built Buddha Mandir in Agartala, and our maharajas set up Gedu Miah Mosque. We never do politics with religion and caste. My Bengali maybe not be clear but my heart is clear and I do speak the truth. When tribal raises its voice for their rights, these (BJP) people said it will be not possible. They lured me so many times but we don’t want to be ministers, MLAs or MPs but want to give justice to 13 lakh tribal”.

Pradyot said before the election parties will lure the tribal of high wages and jobs which will eventually destroy the tribal.

“At a time Congress and CPIM ruled the state and now BJP is ruling the state. The same person is working but changed the party. There is a hospital but no doctors, no roads, no electricity so this time fight is the last fight for all”, he added.