TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on January 19 held a closed-door meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi and discussed the issue of Greater Tipraland.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said that he has informed the Assam Chief Ministrer who is also the NEDA Convenor that there will be no credibility in the party if they betray the people of Tripura.

"We cannot negotiate on the Greater Tipraland issue for any post or any alliance, until our people are given assurance in writing for a constitutional solution under Article 2 & 3 for Greater Tipraland.", he said.

Speaking about alliance with other parties , the TIPRA Motha Chief said that without written assurance, the party will not go into alliance with any party.Debbarma also said that the TIPRA Motha will be contesting the elections in at least 40-45 seats.

He said, "We will fight the elections for winning it and we are giving candidates in 40-45 seats. We are not going for any alliance unless somebody gives it in writing that our greater Tipraland demand will be fulfilled."

Earlier on January 16, Debbarma said he will not forge an electoral alliance with any political party until a written assurance on ‘greater Tipraland’ is given to his regional party.

Debbarma’s assertion came in the midst of political parties’ hectic efforts to stitch electoral understanding ahead of Tripura Assembly elections due in February or March. The CPI(M) and Congress on Friday announced that they will fight the state assembly elections together.

The Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or Tipra Motha, a regional political party led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, seeks a ‘greater Tipraland’, a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura “I know I am unwell and my enemy thinks I am weak and not keeping well. I would like to repeat that I will fight this battle to the last for the cause of ‘thansa’ (unity)”, he said at a rally at Khumulwng, around 20 km from the state capital.