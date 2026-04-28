Tripura: Tipra Motha Chief meets Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu to discuss TTAADC reforms

Royal scion and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishor Manikya Debbarma, on April 28 met Indrasena Reddy Nallu and discussed key reforms required for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

In a statement shared on social media, Pradyot said he briefed the Governor on measures needed to revamp and strengthen the functioning of the district council. He also highlighted pending constitutional demands, stating that similar provisions have been granted to other autonomous councils in the Northeast but remain unaddressed in Tripura.

He sought the Governor’s intervention on multiple issues, noting that the office holds a crucial role as custodian of Sixth Schedule areas. “It was a pleasure interacting with him, and I requested his intervention in several matters,” he said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the recent TTAADC elections held on April 12, with results declared on April 17. The Tipra Motha Party secured a decisive victory, winning 24 out of 28 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won the remaining four seats.

The discussions are seen as significant in shaping the future administrative and constitutional framework of tribal governance in Tripura.