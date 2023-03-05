Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma has urged all MLAs from the party to take their oaths in their mother tongue at the assembly during swearing-in ceremonies. In a Facebook post, DebBarma stated, "I have requested all MLA from Tipra Motha to take oath in our mother tongue at the Assembly during swearing in." This follows the recent victory of the BJP-IPFT alliance in the Tripura Assembly elections, with 32 seats, one more than the required number of 31 for a majority in the 60-member assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Tripura Chief Minister, from the BJP, is likely to be held on 8th March, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Meanwhile, Modi will also attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the new Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 7.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance led by Neiphiu Rio won 37 of the 60 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections. Rio is expected to stake claim to form the next government on Monday and has already resigned from his position as Chief Minister. NPP Chief Conrad Sangma, on the other hand, claims to have letters of support from 32 MLAs, one more than required, and has been invited by the State Governor to form the next government.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convenor, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Neiphiu Rio, is expected to meet BJP central leaders in Delhi today, ahead of the formation of the new government in Nagaland. With political formations claiming to have the numbers to form the government in Nagaland, it remains to be seen who will ultimately be sworn in as Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on March 7, while the ceremony in Tripura will be on March 8.